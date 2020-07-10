Exane Derivatives Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 17.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 64,530 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

VST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 70,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,503. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

