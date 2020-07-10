Exane Derivatives Has $2.37 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned 1.05% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Shares of WDIV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. 24,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,886. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74.

