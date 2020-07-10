Exane Derivatives Has $3.21 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 139,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.1% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

ABBV stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,751. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

