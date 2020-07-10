Exane Derivatives Has $861,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

VZ stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. 6,933,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296,450. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

