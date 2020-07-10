Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 574,680.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 272,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,112. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

