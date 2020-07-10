Exane Derivatives Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Broadcom by 76.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 408.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.30. The company had a trading volume of 61,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,905. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,234 shares of company stock valued at $95,467,582. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

