Exane Derivatives Purchases 7,403 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 945,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,679 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 919,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 185,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE ADS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 877,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,046. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.54. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $159.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several research firms have commented on ADS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.