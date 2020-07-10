Exane Derivatives Purchases 825 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $182.91. 1,095,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.