Exane Derivatives Purchases 825 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $182.91. 1,095,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit