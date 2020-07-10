Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 2,457 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,519.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,165. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,026.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,432.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,358.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,543.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

