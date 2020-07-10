Exane Derivatives Raises Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in GAP were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after purchasing an additional 844,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $35,019,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of GAP by 2,279.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,379,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

