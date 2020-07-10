Exane Derivatives Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Zoetis by 244.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 62.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 153,654 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.32. The stock had a trading volume of 368,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,333. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.