Exane Derivatives Sells 3,350 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after buying an additional 1,327,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,030,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after buying an additional 646,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,118,000 after buying an additional 92,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,885,000 after buying an additional 137,891 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,099,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. 247,365 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

