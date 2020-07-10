Exane Derivatives Sells 34,879 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,879 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 198.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. 2,621,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,145. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

