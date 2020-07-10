Exane Derivatives Sells 4,308 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,229,000 after acquiring an additional 896,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,261,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 374,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 13,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

