Exane Derivatives Sells 9,731 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

PHM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. 1,111,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

