Exane Derivatives Trims Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 14.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,172. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. CL King reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

