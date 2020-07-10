Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given New $3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Exfo from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Exfo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.22 million, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exfo will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 409.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exfo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

