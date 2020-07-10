Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 14,210,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.65.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 248,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,481. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

