Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 16,402,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,099,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

