Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

XOM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,099,204. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.