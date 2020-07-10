Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,009,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.45.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $245.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,725,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,697,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.85 and its 200-day moving average is $204.30. The stock has a market cap of $697.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $247.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

