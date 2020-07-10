Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Stake Lessened by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.08% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $3,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 442.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 130,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

NYSE AGM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,266. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a market cap of $642.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.70 per share, with a total value of $99,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $342,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,372 shares in the company, valued at $55,973,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,672 shares of company stock valued at $585,438 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.