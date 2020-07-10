First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.24% of First Business Financial Services worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 2,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,780. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIZ. Raymond James upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

