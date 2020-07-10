First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.77

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.77 and traded as high as $70.35. First Capital shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of -0.09.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Capital by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit