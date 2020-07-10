First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.77

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.77 and traded as high as $70.35. First Capital shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of -0.09.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Capital by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

