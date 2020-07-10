First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 943,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,382 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 131.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,822 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 663,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,861. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

