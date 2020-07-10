FLETA Trading Up 9.6% This Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $11.30 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.76 or 0.01980221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00185251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00115896 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,077,239 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

