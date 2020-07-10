FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

NYSE:IHG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 25,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.