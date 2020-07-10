FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 7,858,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,296,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.