Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 101,817 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

