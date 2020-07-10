Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 251,800 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

About Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.