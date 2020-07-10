Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.83. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 124,400 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

