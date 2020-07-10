GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.01. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 560,641 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -2.52.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for GelTech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GelTech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit