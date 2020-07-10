Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) to Neutral

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,924. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 270,442 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 55,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

