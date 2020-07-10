Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,161.11

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,161.11 and traded as low as $1,125.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,145.00, with a volume of 1,645 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHH shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.44 million and a PE ratio of 59.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,073.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.08.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($12.38) per share, for a total transaction of £10,060 ($12,380.01).

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

