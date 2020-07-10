Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 304,932 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,932 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,278. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

