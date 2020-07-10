Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Visa by 841.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 89,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,257,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $236,226,000 after purchasing an additional 81,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $191.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,075,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.03 and a 200 day moving average of $186.49. The company has a market cap of $379.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.