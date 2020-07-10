Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $46,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.71. 9,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,398. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

