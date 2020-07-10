Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.87. 879,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,000. The company has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

