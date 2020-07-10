Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.98 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 8,777,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,178,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.