Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.98 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.
INTC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 8,777,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,178,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54.
In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.
Intel Profile
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
