Gradient Investments LLC Has $69.53 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.45% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $69,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,444. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

