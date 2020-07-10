Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 794,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

