Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.82.

EXR stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,256. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,561.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,609 shares of company stock worth $1,908,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

