Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

ADP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day moving average of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

