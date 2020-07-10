Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.12. 117,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,621. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $267.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

