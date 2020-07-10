Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $54.34. 6,688,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,296,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $229.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

