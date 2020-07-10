Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.40. 7,787,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,361,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $362.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

