Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 80,217 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,866,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

