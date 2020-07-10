Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,851 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

BAC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 2,690,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,540,000. The firm has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

