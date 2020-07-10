Gradient Investments LLC Sells 19,080 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,080 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 731,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 644,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,564,488. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

