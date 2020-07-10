Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBX traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.