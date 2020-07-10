Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
GBX traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.
